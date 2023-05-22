The Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) is a highly lethal, mobile direct-fire combat vehicle designed by General Dynamics Land Systems to provide firepower to infantry units. Credit: General Dynamics Land Systems.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc. of Sterling Heights, Michigan has been awarded a $10m contract to fund a modification to the low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) system by the US Department of Defense.

The MPF platform is intended bolster the firepower of infantry brigade combat teams. It is a mobile, direct-fire combat vehicle with a four-person crew, employed against ground threats. The vehicle is also equipped with a thermal viewer, a large-calibre cannon a lightweight hull and turret, diesel engine, and a transmission and suspension system.

As part of the LRIP phase, the Army will conduct production qualification testing of the MPF vehicles with regard to their lethality, mobility, survivability, live-fire, and reliability.

Manufacturing is set to take place in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Anniston, Alabama; and Lima, Ohio, with an anticipated finish date for LRIP of 20 October, 2024.

The funding for this modification, P00075, to the contract , W56HZV-19-C-0036, was already detailed in the Army budget for FY 2022 and 2023.

General Dynamics were originally awarded the full contract in December 2018, to provide 96 MPF, with a potential value of $1.14bn and a completion date of June, 2025, when the first MPF unit is expected to be ready.

The US Army Contracting Command at the Detroit Arsenal in Michigan has issued this contract, with the funding coming from an allotment for research, design, test and evaluation.