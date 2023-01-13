Defence forces continue to adopt the best-in-class training procedures that enhance the productivity and preparedness of the troops to quickly respond to and counter asymmetric threats in the most challenging warfare scenarios.

Finding providers of military training products and services

Army Technology has listed leading manufacturers and suppliers of training and simulation products to meet the training needs of customers to ensure operational readiness and deployment of their weaponry, navigation and communication systems, aerial platforms, and military vehicles.

Scalable pyrotechnic effects and products, computer-based training systems, inert and replica munitions, gunnery and team training solutions for air defence weapon systems, and modular simulation-based military training systems offered by these established suppliers further ensure effective and cost-efficient training.

The information available in the download document is useful for strategists, procurement heads, trainers, training system integrators, pilots, commanders, vehicle/system operators, and any other individual involved in the acquisition, integration, operation and maintenance of training and simulation systems.

The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers, system integrators, and service providers and their product offerings, alongside contact details to ease your buying decision.

Training and simulation products for defence forces

Defence forces seek a range of training and simulation products and services that include, but are not limited to:

Military driver training simulators

Professional crew procedure training software

Virtual reality tactical and combat training systems

Shooting ranges and firearms training facilities

Weapons training facilities and firing ranges

Live fire target training systems

Training munitions and equipment for military and law enforcement

Vehicle protection and virtual training simulators

Battlefield special effects and training support services

Aviation training for military forces

Aviation training products and solutions such as military flight simulators and innovative virtual training systems ensure the combat readiness of pilots, flight engineers, mission commanders, and payload operators of aircraft and unmanned aerial systems while avoiding the need for expensive flight training centres.

Designed to meet the evolving training needs of troops, airmen and marines, these state-of-the-art simulation products and aviation training services deliver battlefield special effects and simulations that resemble real-world conditions.