Field Hospitals, Medical and Medevac Equipment (Logistics and Support – Medical)

Military field hospitals provide medical care and emergency support to soldiers injured on the battlefield.

The hospitals can be either temporary structures or mobile medical units. One of the main requirements of a field hospital is to provide immediate medical attention to the injured personnel to save lives.

Finding suppliers of field hospitals and medical equipment

Army Technology has listed the leading suppliers of field hospitals, and medical logistics and support services, based on its experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of mobile medical units, medical evacuation (medevac), and equipment for military field hospitals.

The information available in the download is useful for military operators, procurement officers, and individuals involved in the acquisition and maintenance of field hospitals and emergency response.

The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products and services, alongside contact details.

Field hospitals and medevac products

Field hospitals products and services for military battlefield emergency management include:

Mobile medical units

Steam sterilisers

Potable water distribution and wastewater management systems

Medical maintenance and service kits

Pre-packs for medical and surgical procedures

Defibrillators, anaesthesia systems, ventilators, suction apparatus, and pulse oximeters

Portable ventilators, suction machines, and pressure reducers

Refrigeration equipment, oxygen generating system, and mobile oxygen storage tanks

Ophthalmic instruments and equipment

Training equipment

Laboratory equipment

Hospital furniture

Kitchen and dining facilities, and power generation and distribution facilities

Mobile hospital repair and overhaul

Military mobile hospital design and features

Mobile hospitals can be designed in the form of tents and containers. The field hospitals can be deployed on trucks and aircraft, or in containers and tents.

The field-deployable hospitals have a modular and flexible design, with relevant equipment integrated to meet the specific requirements of the customer.

Different configurations can be set up to cater to the different levels of treatment required in military conflict zones and during humanitarian and natural crises.

Primary level hospitals can be used to provide preliminary care for injured persons to stabilise them before being transferred to a larger medical facility.

Level two hospitals provide triage, resuscitation and stabilisation, and advanced care, including life-saving surgical interventions, and intensive care. Level three hospitals provide a greater capacity when compared to level two. They are designed to provide full-scale, multi-speciality surgical facilities, with extended capabilities.