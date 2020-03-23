Trending:
News
23 March 2020
Australia’s UAS replacement project advances to tendering process
The Australian Army has advanced to the tendering process for the replacement of its Shadow 200 RQ-7 tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS) under LAND 129 Phase 3 project.
23 March 2020
US DoD completes test launch of hypersonic glide body
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has completed the test launch of a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB), which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated impact point.
20 March 2020
Covid-19: UK to draw down Iraq personnel as training mission paused
UK is set to drawdown some of its service personnel from Iraq following a 60-day pause in the coalition training mission due to Covid-19 (coronavirus).
20 March 2020
Covid-19 will cause ‘severe consequences’ for members: NATO
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that Covid-19 will cause ‘severe consequences’ for member states economies and defence budgets.
20 March 2020
UDC completes acquisition of MAST Technology
US-based Ultra Defense Corp (UDC) has acquired Missouri-based military ammunition manufacturer MAST Technology.
20 March 2020
SAIC wins $950m DLA contract for FSG 80 Program
Science Applications International (SAIC) has secured a contract worth $950m from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for the Federal Supply Group - 80 (FSG 80) Program.
19 March 2020
UK readies 10,000 extra personnel for Covid-19 support force
The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) has announced it has readied an extra 10,000 military personnel to bolster its Covid-19 support force.
19 March 2020
Triumph Group announces cost reduction initiatives amid Covid-19
Triumph Group has announced some cost reduction initiatives that will help the company maintain its position amid the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).
19 March 2020
Schiebel extends mine detecting sets delivery contract with NSPA
Austrian company Schiebel has extended its contract with the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the supply of the AN-19/2 Mine Detecting Sets.
18 March 2020
Raytheon delivers ‘third-generation’ FLIR system to US Army
Raytheon has delivered a ‘third-generation’ forward-looking infrared (FLIR) system capable of seeing through smoke, rain, snow and fog under a contract with the US Army signed in 2016.