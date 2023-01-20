M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles manoeuvre towards a situational-training exercise lane at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. Credit: Army Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga, Army National Guard/US Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has confirmed an additional $2.5bn tranche of military platforms and weapons to fulfil Ukraine’s crucial defence requirements.

The new package, which has been authorised from the 30th drawdown of equipment from the US’ defence inventories, includes eight Avenger systems, 590 TOW anti-tank missiles, 90 Stryker vehicles, 20 mine rollers, and 53 mine resistant ambush protected platforms.

It further includes 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), in addition to the 50 Bradleys approved earlier this month.

The US will also provide High-speed Anti-radiation missiles, 350 Humvees, 20,000 155mm artillery rounds, and more munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The package also includes other small arms ammunition, tactical vehicles, spare parts, and field equipment.

Coinciding with the US’ tranche, the UK, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, Denmark, Lithuania the Netherlands, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have also extended additional military aid packages for Ukraine.

According to a joint statement by the defence ministers of the nine international partners, the countries will continue to provide ‘an unprecedented set of donations’, comprising air defence, main battle tanks, IFVs, heavy artillery and ammunition, for Ukraine.

The UK has already committed to donate AS90 guns and Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. It is further planning to donate 600 Brimstone anti-tank munitions, GMLRS rockets, Starstreak missiles, and equipment support for repairing Ukrainian vehicles.

The new €113m package from Estonia will include 155mm FH-70 and 122mm D-30 howitzers, Carl-Gustaf M2 grenade launchers, ammunition, and artillery support equipment. This will bring Estonia’s support for Ukraine to €370m, which is slightly more than 1% of Estonia’s gross domestic product.

In addition, Denmark’s government has decided to donate all 19 Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine.