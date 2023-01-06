A Bradley fighting vehicle at Fort Irwin, California. Credit: Army Spc. Randis Monroe/US Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense (Dod) has announced it will deliver an additional military assistance package to support Ukrainian soldiers in their battle with Russia.

This was confirmed by Pentagon press secretary and US Air Force brigadier general Pat Ryder during a media briefing on 5 January.

Ryder said that the new tranche will include Bradley fighting vehicles, along with other military equipment.

The new Bradley vehicles will help with the transportation of Ukrainian troops in combat zones and provide offensive and defensive capabilities. The vehicles are also expected to enhance the ‘firepower and armour’ capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

Delivery of new the Bradley vehicles to Ukraine will be accompanied by Germany’s military aid package, comprising Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

This was revealed in a joint press statement issued by the German government, based on a telephonic conversation between US President Joseph Biden Jr and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, on 5 January.

The two officials reiterated their plans to provide ‘necessary financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support’ to the war-torn nation.

Germany will also provide Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, under the US package announced in December 2022.

In another effort to support Ukraine, Norway has announced the delivery of 10,000 additional artillery shells.

The shells were delivered from the Norwegian Armed forces’ existing military stocks.

The new shells can be used with different artillery and weapon systems, including the M109 self-propelled howitzers used by Ukrainian soldiers.

Norwegian defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: “It is critical for Europe’s and Norway’s security that Ukraine succeeds in repelling Russia’s unfounded attack.

“To do this, Ukraine needs international support of military equipment and training. Norway has made substantial contributions throughout 2022 and will continue to support Ukraine in 2023.”