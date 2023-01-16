A British Army’s Challenger 2 main battle tank moving quickly during an exercise. Credit: SSgt Mark Nesbit RLC (Phot)/© UK MOD Crown Copyright/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

The UK has authorised an additional military assistance package to support Ukraine, days ahead of the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the UK Prime Minister Office’s statement on 14 January, the new tranche will include a total of 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, followed by the delivery of approximately 30 AS90 Braveheart large self-propelled guns.

The country will also deploy its armed forces’ personnel to train the Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the tanks and AS90 guns.

This training will be delivered as part of the UK’s ongoing international training initiative for the Ukrainian troops.

The new equipment and vehicles are expected to enhance the offensive capabilities of the Ukrainian land forces in countering the Russian troops.

A UK Prime Minister Office spokesperson said: “As the people of Ukraine approach their second year living under relentless Russian bombardment, the Prime Minister is dedicated to ensuring Ukraine wins this war.”

France has also announced that it will deliver AMX 10-RC light battle tanks to the war-torn nation, ‘within the next two months’.

This was confirmed by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on 12 January.

In addition, France will provide the associated AMX 10-RC training to the Ukrainian soldiers.

This deal builds on the initial decision finalised between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on 4 January.

In continuous efforts to strengthen Ukrainian troops, Germany confirmed the delivery of additional military support on 13 January.

The updated list of delivered package includes four mine clearing tanks, four mobile and protected mine clearing systems, ten border protection vehicles, and 120 mobile heating systems.