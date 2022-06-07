India conducts training launch of nuclear-capable missile Agni-4

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the successful test-firing of Agni-4, an intermediate range ballistic missile.

The training launch, which was conducted under the support of the Strategic Forces Command, took place on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast of Balasore.

The latest test was part of routine user training launches.

In a statement, the MoD said: “The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability.

“The launch validated all operational parameters and also the reliability of the system.”

The solid-fuelled, two-stage missile, previously named Agni-II Prime, is part of the Agni series of missiles designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

It is capable of loading nuclear and conventional payloads. The nuclear-capable missile has a strike range of up to 4,000km.

The light-weight missile has been developed to act as deterrence and cater to the country’s security needs.

Agni-4 was successfully tested in November 2011 from Wheeler Island, where it rose to an altitude of 900km. Agni-II Prime was first flight tested in December 2010, which resulted in a failure.

The Agni series of ballistic missiles are developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) of the DRDO.

In June 2021, the MoD announced the test-firing of a new generation, advanced ballistic missile variant, Agni-P (Prime).

The Agni P variant is a ‘canisterised’ surface-to-surface missile with a 1,000km to 2,000km range.

