Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems and fans provide air-conditioning and heating inside military vehicles, shelters, and other installations.

HVAC military systems include portable or vehicle-mounted systems and can also be installed in military tents and humanitarian camps.

Blowers can be used to cool ducts, and in equipment such as combat helmets and night-vision gear. Military applications of ducts include command posts, decontamination facilities, communications centres, and tactical shelters.

Finding suppliers of HVAC, fans, blowers and ducting

Army Technology has listed the leading suppliers of HVAC systems, fans, blowers, and ducting, based on its experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of military space heaters; ventilation; nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) filtration systems, fans; blowers; and ducting solutions.

The information provided in the download is intended for vehicle manufacturers and operators, procurement officers, engineers, and individuals involved in the acquisition and maintenance of HVAC systems, fans, blowers, and ducting products.

The download contains details about the manufacturers and suppliers and their product and service offerings, alongside contact details.

HVAC, fans, blowers, and ducting solutions for military applications

Military-grade HVAC, fans, blowers, and ducting solutions include:

HVAC systems, generators, and trailers

Field-deployable mobile heating, cooling, and drying units to support military camps

Condensing units and portable heating and cooling units

Fans for uses such as gun smoke extraction and engine cooling

Electronic fans for cooling the avionics bay of military aircraft

Centrifugal blowers in single and duplex configurations

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) filtration systems to provide protection against CBRN hazards

Military hoses and ducting, chemical and biological barrier ducting, electromagnetic interference (EMI) ducting, and infrared (IR)-reflective ducting systems

CBRN filtration systems are installed to provide fresh air free of CBRN contaminants released in an accident or a terrorist attack using CBRN weapons and related materials.