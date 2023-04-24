US soldier carries an M829A4 main battle tank round to load into the loader hatch on a M1A2 SEP V2 Abrams Tank, Fort Benning, GA., July 20, 2021. Credit: DVIDS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s metal specialist subsidiary, Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee (AOT), has been awarded a multi-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $75m.

Submit Country Code UK (+44) USA (+1) Algeria (+213) Andorra (+376) Angola (+244) Anguilla (+1264) Antigua & Barbuda (+1268) Argentina (+54) Armenia (+374) Aruba (+297) Australia (+61) Austria (+43) Azerbaijan (+994) Bahamas (+1242) Bahrain (+973) Bangladesh (+880) Barbados (+1246) Belarus (+375) Belgium (+32) Belize (+501) Benin (+229) Bermuda (+1441) Bhutan (+975) Bolivia (+591) Bosnia Herzegovina (+387) Botswana (+267) Brazil (+55) Brunei (+673) Bulgaria (+359) Burkina Faso (+226) Burundi (+257) Cambodia (+855) Cameroon (+237) Canada (+1) Cape Verde Islands (+238) Cayman Islands (+1345) Central African Republic (+236) Chile (+56) China (+86) Colombia (+57) Comoros (+269) Congo (+242) Cook Islands (+682) Costa Rica (+506) Croatia (+385) Cuba (+53) Cyprus North (+90392) Cyprus South (+357) Czech Republic (+42) Denmark (+45) Djibouti (+253) Dominica (+1809) Dominican Republic (+1809) Ecuador (+593) Egypt (+20) El Salvador (+503) Equatorial Guinea (+240) Eritrea (+291) Estonia (+372) Ethiopia (+251) Falkland Islands (+500) Faroe Islands (+298) Fiji (+679) Finland (+358) France (+33) French Guiana (+594) French Polynesia (+689) Gabon (+241) Gambia (+220) Georgia (+7880) Germany (+49) Ghana (+233) Gibraltar (+350) Greece (+30) Greenland (+299) Grenada (+1473) Guadeloupe (+590) Guam (+671) Guatemala (+502) Guinea (+224) Guinea - Bissau (+245) Guyana (+592) Haiti (+509) Honduras (+504) Hong Kong (+852) Hungary (+36) Iceland (+354) India (+91) Indonesia (+62) Iran (+98) Iraq (+964) Ireland (+353) Israel (+972) Italy (+39) Jamaica (+1876) Japan (+81) Jordan (+962) Kazakhstan (+7) Kenya (+254) Kiribati (+686) Korea North (+850) Korea South (+82) Kuwait (+965) Kyrgyzstan (+996) Laos (+856) Latvia (+371) Lebanon (+961) Lesotho (+266) Liberia (+231) Libya (+218) Liechtenstein (+417) Lithuania (+370) Luxembourg (+352) Macao (+853) Macedonia (+389) Madagascar (+261) Malawi (+265) Malaysia (+60) Maldives (+960) Mali (+223) Malta (+356) Marshall Islands (+692) Martinique (+596) Mauritania (+222) Mayotte (+269) Mexico (+52) Micronesia (+691) Moldova (+373) Monaco (+377) Mongolia (+976) Montserrat (+1664) Morocco (+212) Mozambique (+258) Myanmar (+95) Namibia (+264) Nauru (+674) Nepal (+977) Netherlands (+31) New Caledonia (+687) New Zealand (+64) Nicaragua (+505) Niger (+227) Nigeria (+234) Niue (+683) Norfolk Islands (+672) Northern Marianas (+670) Norway (+47) Oman (+968) Palau (+680) Panama (+507) Papua New Guinea (+675) Paraguay (+595) Peru (+51) Philippines (+63) Poland (+48) Portugal (+351) Puerto Rico (+1787) Qatar (+974) Reunion (+262) Romania (+40) Russia (+7) Rwanda (+250) San Marino (+378) Sao Tome & Principe (+239) Saudi Arabia (+966) Senegal (+221) Serbia (+381) Seychelles (+248) Sierra Leone (+232) Singapore (+65) Slovak Republic (+421) Slovenia (+386) Solomon Islands (+677) Somalia (+252) South Africa (+27) Spain (+34) Sri Lanka (+94) St. Helena (+290) St. Kitts (+1869) St. Lucia (+1758) Sudan (+249) Suriname (+597) Swaziland (+268) Sweden (+46) Switzerland (+41) Syria (+963) Taiwan (+886) Tajikstan (+7) Thailand (+66) Togo (+228) Tonga (+676) Trinidad & Tobago (+1868) Tunisia (+216) Turkey (+90) Turkmenistan (+7) Turkmenistan (+993) Turks & Caicos Islands (+1649) Tuvalu (+688) Uganda (+256) Ukraine (+380) United Arab Emirates (+971) Uruguay (+598) Uzbekistan (+7) Vanuatu (+678) Vatican City (+379) Venezuela (+58) Vietnam (+84) Virgin Islands - British (+1284) Virgin Islands - US (+1340) Wallis & Futuna (+681) Yemen (North)(+969) Yemen (South)(+967) Zambia (+260) Zimbabwe (+263) Country UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo By downloading this case study, you acknowledge that GlobalData may share your information with Army Buyers Guide and that your personal data will be used as described in their Privacy Policy Recommended Reports Reports High Intensity Warfare in Aerospace, Defence & Security: Silencer Type Muzzle Attachments

Reports The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2018-2028 View all Companies Intelligence Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee, Inc. View all Submit Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how GlobalData may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you. Please check your email to download the Buyers Guide.

The company will provide the US Army with M829A4 120mm kinetic energy rounds, which are specifically designed for the M1 Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs).

These rounds are the latest type of ammunition to be used by the American-made Abrams. It is the materiel solution for the Abrams’ lethality capability gap against threat vehicles equipped with third-generation explosive reactive armour.

This flight projectile includes a low-drag fin with a tracer, windshield and tip assembly. The latest feature to the M829A4, compared with previous cartidges, is the ammunition data link (ADL) on the base of the cartridge. This functions as an interface between the Abrams’ fire-control system and the M829A4. The ADL enables the Abrams’ fire control system to send information to the M829A4.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s CEO and president Eileen Drake stated: “We are pleased to continue supporting the [US] Army with the cutting-edge, armour-piercing technology that protects our forces and keeps our adversaries on the defensive.

“In terms of precision and lethality, the M829A4 [main battle] tank round is second to none, which is what our brave men and women in uniform deserve.”

Supplying Ukraine’s counter-offensive

If we consider America’s national strategy at the moment, the Pentagon is focused on sustaining both its own ammunition stockpiles and that of the Ukrainian military, which is being expended at an alarming rate on the frontline against Russia.

Therefore, it may be reasonable to alter Drake’s comment to include US soldiers and their allies, keeping in mind Ukraine’s attritional war. The munitions will be useful in feeding Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive since the costly Russian offensive last winter.

The AOT contract for an unlimited supply of Abrams projectiles comes just before America’s donation of Abrams MBTs are due to arrive in Germany in several weeks for Ukrainian soldiers to use for training.

Additionally, following the Post-Ukraine Defense Contact Group Conference on 21 April, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin confirmed that the US has “expedited our M1 Abrams timelines to supply Ukraine with more armoured capability in the coming months”.

Whether or not we accept the urgency in the recently leaked Pentagon documents – which predict the imminent depletion of Ukraine’s ammunition supplies – it is a given fact that the rate of consumption must be offset by a consistent source of munitions production. It is reasonable to believe that the US defence industrial base will fill this munitions gap.

In a bilateral meeting with Austin on 12 April, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reiterated his desire to receive more Abrams MBTs, among many other platforms.

“We sincerely applaud the decision of the US to join the tank coalition and supplying us with Abrams tanks but also to provide Bradley and Stryker infantry fighting vehicles,” Shmyhal stated. “For our counter-attack to be successful, we require an increase in such supplies.”

Abrams sustainment

Austin goes further than his promise of platforms to wage the counter-offensive.

“[W]e know that combat is dynamic [and] complex… so we understand that we’re going to have to continue to sustain Ukraine’s efforts going forward when the fight starts and long after the fight continues.”

This includes training Ukrainian soldiers up to use the Abrams when they arrive in Germany. It also includes providing a reliable source of munitions, which explains the background behind the AOT contract.

The sentiments of Pentagon officials are high when picturing the effect an M1 Abrams can have on the battlefield, as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley stated: “I think the M1 tank’s the best tank in the world… I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference.”

Although the US and its allies display an encouraging commitment to supporting Ukraine’s military efforts, their over-preparedness may halt any potential progress. The longer they wait and prepare for a Ukrainian counter-offensive, the more difficult it will be to overcome the Russian forces who have dug themselves in across eastern Ukraine.