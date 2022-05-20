View all newsletters
May 20, 2022

US announces a further $100m in military aid for Ukraine

The new package will include 155mm Howitzers and AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars.

A Marine Corps M777 towed 155 mm Howitzer is loaded into the cargo hold of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Fraley/ U.S. Department of Defense.

The US administration has authorised an additional $100m worth of military aid for Ukraine as the ongoing conflict nears the three-month mark.

The decision marks the tenth drawdown of equipment from the US Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine since August last year.

The new package, designed to meet the requirements of the Ukrainian forces, includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 18 tactical vehicles to tow the Howitzers, and three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars.

The package will also include other field equipment and spare parts.

In a press briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said: “That stuff will start to flow very, very soon. I cannot give you an exact date of when it’s all going to show up in Ukraine, but you can imagine having seen us do this in the past that we’re not going to sit on our hands. We’ll start flowing that stuff immediately.”

The latest support increases the US military assistance to Ukraine to nearly $3.9bn since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on the 24 February.

The US had already delivered 90 155mm Howitzers and artillery rounds, more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, over 5,000 Javelin anti-armour systems, and approximately 700 Switchblade tactical drones.

The US Senate has also approved a nearly $40bn aid package for Ukraine. It voted 86-11 in favour of the package, designed to offer military and economic assistance, as well as humanitarian relief, to the embattled nation.

Last week, the bill was approved by the House of Representatives. US President Joe Biden is now expected to sign the bill into law soon.

