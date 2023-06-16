The AI Summit at London Tech Week, an event that brings technologists and business professionals together to explore the real-world applications of AI. Credit: Dstl / UK government.

The Defence Science and technology Laboratory (Dstl) has signed a memornadum of understanding (MoU) with Google Cloud on 14 June that will accelerate the adoption of aritifical intelligence (AI) in the UK defence sector.

The news was announced by Paul Lincoln, the UK Ministry of Defence’s Second Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the AI Summit during London’s Tech week (an event that brings technologists and business professionals together to explore the real-world applications of AI).

The collaboration is said to focus on five key areas:

Accelerating technology adoption by enabling Dstl to use Google Cloud’s AI technologies, processes, and people to learn how the company delivers AI solutions to its end-users.

Broadening the supply chain by opening access to, and supporting engagement between, Dstl and the Google Cloud Marketplace, including Google Cloud’s wider partner ecosystem.

Supporting training and upskilling with Google-led learning and development opportunities that are tailored to the defence domain and supporting wider ongoing Dstl initiatives by transforming itself into an “AI ready” organisation.

Increasing cross-sector technology transfer by enabling Dstl to benefit from Google Cloud’s technologies across civilian applications and other industries to explore where tools developed for other purposes can help solve UK defence challenges.

Sharing new ways of working and proven approaches to creating a world-class AI research environment, including tools and infrastructure, technology watch and horizon scanning, and talent attraction and retention.

AI in defence

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, estimates the total AI market will be worth $908.7bn in 2030. The global specialised AI applications market will be worth $477.6bn in 2030, up from $31.1bn in 2022.

AI technology could make military operations more efficient, accurate and powerful, while also offering long-term cost-cutting potential. The future of war looks like an AI-assisted one, where man and machine work together, with AI conducting specific tasks more effectively than a human ever could.

“As one of the most transformative and ubiquitous new technologies, AI has enormous potential to transform societies.

“Dstl’s collaboration with Google Cloud is one of the significant steps Dstl is taking to prioritise research, development, and experimentation of technologies in line with our commitment to safe and responsible AI,” Dstl’s Chief Executive Paul Hollinshead stated.