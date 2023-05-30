Image of a soldier carrying a Carl Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle. Credit: Saab.

Saab will deliver Skr3bn ($276.9m) worth of ammunition for the recoilless Carl Gustaf M4 rifle to the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV).

Deliveries will arrive throughout 2026-2030.

The order was placed within a framework agreement between the Saab and the FMV, which allows purchases of the company’s ground combat weapons: Carl Gustaf, AT4 and NLAW, including ammunition and equipment.

President and CEO of Saab, Micael Johansson, stated: “This order secures the Swedish armed forces’ supply of Carl Gustaf ammunition and is a result of the weapon’s capacity and robustness.”

The Swedish armed forces have used the Carl Gustaf since 1948. In 2018, the FMV signed a contract for deliveries of the latest iteration of the weapon: the Carl Gustaf M4.

The wide range of ammunition available for the Carl Gustaf strengthens the system’s tactical flexibility, enabling faster engagement and increased precision.

Nato requirements

Sweden will soon follow Finland’s entry into Nato; but this comes with some requirements to provide sufficient support to the defence organisation.

The wide range of Carl Gustaf ammunition caters to the needs of the soldier. This is a useful property of the Swedish-produced weapon as it can be more easily integrated among other Nato partners.

The weapon can fire a range of 84mm calibre muntions for various objectives.

The UK Ministry of Defence has procured the weapon in a £4.6m ($5.7m) deal with Saab in March this year. The British Army’s Director of Futures, Major General James Bowder, stated:

“The procurement of Carl-Gustaf M4 will provide a versatile, potent, and proven capability to our close combat forces; it will defeat a range of threats on the modern battlefield, further enhancing our lethality.”