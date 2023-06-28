HENSOLDT’s TRML-4D radar strengthens Ukraine’s air defence. Photo courtesy of HENSOLDT AG.

Hensoldt announced on 27 June the provision of four additional high-performance radars for Ukraine, enhancing the Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM air defence system delivered in May of this year.

Diehl Defence has recently secured a significant contract, valued at a mid-double-digit million sum, for the procurement of TRML-4D radars. According to the terms of the agreement, Diehl will receive the Hendsoldt’s radar systems throughout the year 2024, with deliveries commencing in January.

In a recent statement, Thomas Müller, CEO of Hensoldt, expressed his satisfaction the success of operational performance for the equipment, witnessed in Ukraine. “We are proud to be able to help further strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability. These radars protect lives!”

TRML-4D system possesses the capability to detect, track, and classify a wide range of aerial targets. The primary emphasis lies on small, swift, and low-flying and/or manoeuvrable cruise missiles, along with aircraft and helicopters, tracking up to 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometres.

Diehl Defence delivered the second IRIS-T SLM, consisting of the components missile launcher, radar and tactical operations centre, in May of this year. This delivery provided Ukraine with two systems within the span of six months, adding to the layered air defence system by providing a capability to counter threats at a range of up to 40km and a height of up to 20km.

Diehl claim Ukraine has credited the system with a 100 percent against waves of attacks of up to 12 targets, and as recently as 22 June the German military signed a contact to procure six of the systems fire units for medium orange ground-based air defence.

Diehl Defence is the system integrator for all IRIS-T SLM components, as well as the supplier of the missile launcher and guided missiles. The TRML-4D multi-functional radar is manufactured by Hensoldt. Airbus provides the Integrated Battle Management Software Fire Control (IBMS-FC) for the command post.