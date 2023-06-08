The two companies are teaming up to revolutionise decision support with enhanced cloud-native tool for decision advantage. Credit: Hadean.

Data analytics specialists, Cervus, and defence software enablers, Hadean, announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 6 June to use metaverse-ready technology to power next-generation decision support capabilities.

The two start-ups will unlock the potential of next-generation decision support for customers with a simulation tool kit. This metaverse infrastructure will enable users to look at a wider breadth of factors, as opposed to one or two instances at a time. The method will improve decisions taken in wargaming scenarios or concept prototyping and evaluation at a lower workforce and financial cost.

The industrial partnership demonstrates how Britain’s defence industry is being led by innovative and disruptive small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

The companies already have a track record of close collaboration since 2021. The two have worked together on a Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) project to develop a ground-breaking digital decision support tool, called “Forge”, for the British Army.

Empowering Front-Line Commands to make decisions at the speed-of-relevance, Forge integrates Hadean’s metaverse platform with the data analytics platform of Cervus, Hive 2.0, accelerating the exploitation of data sets and rapidly simulating the outcomes of over 42 courses of action. This occurs simultaneously with an actual run-time period of 1,512 hours of schemes of manoeuvre simulated in 15 hours, with over 100% efficiency gain.

This MoU follows the completion of Hadean’s cloud-native platform approach to collective training for the British Armyv, as part of a pathfinder project to determine the requirements for the Collective Training & Transformation Programme (CTTP).

A new approach to data exploitation

Cervus Managing Director, Alan Roan, stated: “Working with Hadean has forced us to re-examine our approach to data exploitation.

“Our ability to rapidly analyse large data sets, derived from existing defence simulation software, unlocks a significant challenge to decision support in defence.

“The two-way interaction between our technologies is creating something unique, enabling our customers to experiment at pace, to fail fast and fail early.”

The MoU represents a new approach to data exploitation for defence services, which also emphasises the formative stage of the military simulation market.

According to GlobalData intelligence, the global military simulation and training market is valued at $28.9bn in 2022, it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.6% until 2032. It is expected to reach $37.2bn by the end of the decade and cumulatively value $352.7bn during that time.