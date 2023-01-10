A new Apache AH-64E helicopter during Exercise Talon Guardian. Credit: © Crown Copyright/British Army.

Soldiers from the British Army have recently carried out a series of training drills with new AH-64E helicopters, preparing it for future frontline service deployments.

The drills were undertaken by the UK’s 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, as part of the two-week-long Exercise Talon Guardian.

The activity allowed the British Army’s soldiers, who are responsible for operating the new Apache aircraft, to hone and adapt new skillsets and tactics for countering emerging battlefield adversaries.

It also maximised the capabilities of the aircraft.

Apache pilot captain ‘H’ said: “We have had to completely change how we operate, both in air and on ground, to best exploit AH-64E’s improved sensors, weapons, and communications systems, as well as its better flying performance.”

The amy said that after the war in Ukraine, one of the key capabilities that aviation units need to adapt is countering uncrewed aircraft systems.

This will require the new helicopter’s pilots to maintain their operational readiness for undertaking missions against enemy’s air defence systems anytime, unlike the older Mk 1 variant that was majorly deployed in uncontested environments.

Similarly, the operations of Forward Arming and Refuelling Points have been upgraded to ensure that the associated support teams remain unnoticed from enemy drones.

British Army staff sergeant Steve Tymms said: “We are basically making appointments and if an aircraft turns up, we’ll give it fuel and weapons, but if not then we pack up and go to next location. It keeps us moving and we can do it without radio comms, so we’re much harder to target.”

Another adaptation was the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer soldiers’ capability to maintain helicopters from different concealed and dispersed locations, instead of a single centralised position.