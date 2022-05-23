BAE Systems adds four vehicles to Norwegian CV90 fleet

One of the first four green CV90 combat support vehicles delivered to the Norwegian Armed Forces. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has delivered the first four of 20 modern CV90 combat support vehicles to the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The delivery took place in collaboration with Ritek, BAE’s Norwegian CV90 partner, and the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA).

Based in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, BAE Systems Hägglunds is the manufacturer of the CV90.

The company is under contract with NDMA to deliver 20 CV90s to the Norwegian Army.

A contract worth more than $50m was awarded to the company in April last year, under which Norway will procure 12 engineering and eight multi-carrier CV90 variants.

The procurement is part of the government’s efforts to modernise the country’s armed forces by adding more combat power to the existing fleet.

NDMA director Gro Jære said: “Just over a year after the contract was signed, we can now confirm that we are in the process of delivering the latest production series of CV90-based combat support vehicles to the armed forces.”

As part of the contract, Ritek is responsible for purchase, logistics, final assembly, and integration activities, as well as coordinating the project.

At present, approximately 20 Norwegian companies are qualified to supply products and components for the CV90s.

Equipped with the latest technology, the modernised CV90 enables air, sea, and other land forces and assets to connect digitally.

Norwegian Defense Ministry State Secretary Bent Joacim Bentzen said: “While rebuilding these vehicles, it has been important for the government that Norwegian jobs are supported.

“This has been possible thanks to a smooth and well-functioning collaboration between the Armed Forces, Defence Materiel Agency, Ritek, and the licenser BAE Systems Hägglunds.”

Last month, BAE Systems signed a memorandum of understanding with Hadean, a distributed compute platform, to provide technology for military forces to plug in and train together.