A US Army soldier prepares to launch a Raven small UAS during a Command Post Exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Credit: Army Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp/US Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced an additional $2bn military aid package for Ukraine, as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The new tranche, announced on 24 February, also marks a year since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It primarily includes additional Switchblade 600 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), Altius-600 UAS, Jump 20 UAS, and CyberLux K8 UAS, as well as counter-UAS and electronic warfare (EW) detection equipment.

In addition, the US will deliver mine clearing equipment, secure communications support equipment, and more ammunition stocks for artillery and precision fire systems including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, laser-guided rocket munitions, and 155mm artillery rounds.

This package also comprises additional funds for training, maintenance, and sustainment for the delivered systems.

Apart from the US, the Swedish and German governments have also revealed their joint support tranche for Ukraine, comprising crucial equipment such as IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems, and subsystems of the HAWK anti-aircraft system.

Under this 11th package from Sweden, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will also receive up to ten Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs). Delivery of the tanks is now subject to final approval from the Swedish legislature Riksdag.

According to the Swedish government, the latest package is being provided in response to Ukraine’s requests for more defence systems and combat platforms.

On the same day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the delivery of four more Leopard 2 MBTs to strengthen the Ukrainian troops in defending their nation.

Furthermore, this package includes an additional armoured recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition.

Trudeau announced that previously approved four Leopard 2 tanks have already been delivered to Poland, where Ukrainian tank crews are currently being trained by the Canadian trainers on how to operate the MBTs.