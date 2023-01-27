A Canadian Leopard tank is driven onto the C-17 Globemaster III for transport from Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Mitch Gettle/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Canadian Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced it will donate a total of four Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine.

The tanks, along with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered from the Canadian Armed Forces’ inventory.

Additionally, Canada will deploy military personnel to provide the associated training to Ukrainian soldiers in a third country.

The MND confirmed that Leopard 2 MBTs are being provided in response to Ukraine’s repeated requests for tanks.

The Norwegian Government has also confirmed its intents to contribute to Ukraine’s request for more tanks. The support may also include logistical-support, spare parts, and training.

Norway, however, has not revealed any further details, claiming that the announced contribution will be decided after ‘close dialogue’ with the country’s armed forces.

The contribution will be provided as a ‘larger multi-year package’.

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: “We are weighing and considering our own needs and preparedness. At this time, it is the right thing to do to take some our own equipment in order to support Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government has assured that it will deploy armed forces personnel to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ medical specialist, junior officers, and snipers.

This training is scheduled to be held in Norway, in multiple sessions throughout the year, starting in summer.

Norway will also continue to train Ukrainian troops through the UK-led Operation Interflex in 2023 and is planning to increase number of Norwegian personnel deployed for this effort.

Furthermore, the Latvian Ministry of Defence has revealed that the country is preparing to deliver new a tranche of military support for Ukraine.

It will bring Latvia’s support for Ukraine to €370m, which is equal to 1% of country’s gross domestic product.