M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System firing GMLRS missile.3D illustration. Source: Mike Mareen via Shutterstock

The US Army has awarded a $4.79bn production contract to Lockheed Martin to manufacture two full-rate production lots of GMLRS rockets and associated equipment.

Submit Country Code UK (+44) USA (+1) Algeria (+213) Andorra (+376) Angola (+244) Anguilla (+1264) Antigua & Barbuda (+1268) Argentina (+54) Armenia (+374) Aruba (+297) Australia (+61) Austria (+43) Azerbaijan (+994) Bahamas (+1242) Bahrain (+973) Bangladesh (+880) Barbados (+1246) Belarus (+375) Belgium (+32) Belize (+501) Benin (+229) Bermuda (+1441) Bhutan (+975) Bolivia (+591) Bosnia Herzegovina (+387) Botswana (+267) Brazil (+55) Brunei (+673) Bulgaria (+359) Burkina Faso (+226) Burundi (+257) Cambodia (+855) Cameroon (+237) Canada (+1) Cape Verde Islands (+238) Cayman Islands (+1345) Central African Republic (+236) Chile (+56) China (+86) Colombia (+57) Comoros (+269) Congo (+242) Cook Islands (+682) Costa Rica (+506) Croatia (+385) Cuba (+53) Cyprus North (+90392) Cyprus South (+357) Czech Republic (+42) Denmark (+45) Djibouti (+253) Dominica (+1809) Dominican Republic (+1809) Ecuador (+593) Egypt (+20) El Salvador (+503) Equatorial Guinea (+240) Eritrea (+291) Estonia (+372) Ethiopia (+251) Falkland Islands (+500) Faroe Islands (+298) Fiji (+679) Finland (+358) France (+33) French Guiana (+594) French Polynesia (+689) Gabon (+241) Gambia (+220) Georgia (+7880) Germany (+49) Ghana (+233) Gibraltar (+350) Greece (+30) Greenland (+299) Grenada (+1473) Guadeloupe (+590) Guam (+671) Guatemala (+502) Guinea (+224) Guinea - Bissau (+245) Guyana (+592) Haiti (+509) Honduras (+504) Hong Kong (+852) Hungary (+36) Iceland (+354) India (+91) Indonesia (+62) Iran (+98) Iraq (+964) Ireland (+353) Israel (+972) Italy (+39) Jamaica (+1876) Japan (+81) Jordan (+962) Kazakhstan (+7) Kenya (+254) Kiribati (+686) Korea North (+850) Korea South (+82) Kuwait (+965) Kyrgyzstan (+996) Laos (+856) Latvia (+371) Lebanon (+961) Lesotho (+266) Liberia (+231) Libya (+218) Liechtenstein (+417) Lithuania (+370) Luxembourg (+352) Macao (+853) Macedonia (+389) Madagascar (+261) Malawi (+265) Malaysia (+60) Maldives (+960) Mali (+223) Malta (+356) Marshall Islands (+692) Martinique (+596) Mauritania (+222) Mayotte (+269) Mexico (+52) Micronesia (+691) Moldova (+373) Monaco (+377) Mongolia (+976) Montserrat (+1664) Morocco (+212) Mozambique (+258) Myanmar (+95) Namibia (+264) Nauru (+674) Nepal (+977) Netherlands (+31) New Caledonia (+687) New Zealand (+64) Nicaragua (+505) Niger (+227) Nigeria (+234) Niue (+683) Norfolk Islands (+672) Northern Marianas (+670) Norway (+47) Oman (+968) Palau (+680) Panama (+507) Papua New Guinea (+675) Paraguay (+595) Peru (+51) Philippines (+63) Poland (+48) Portugal (+351) Puerto Rico (+1787) Qatar (+974) Reunion (+262) Romania (+40) Russia (+7) Rwanda (+250) San Marino (+378) Sao Tome & Principe (+239) Saudi Arabia (+966) Senegal (+221) Serbia (+381) Seychelles (+248) Sierra Leone (+232) Singapore (+65) Slovak Republic (+421) Slovenia (+386) Solomon Islands (+677) Somalia (+252) South Africa (+27) Spain (+34) Sri Lanka (+94) St. Helena (+290) St. Kitts (+1869) St. Lucia (+1758) Sudan (+249) Suriname (+597) Swaziland (+268) Sweden (+46) Switzerland (+41) Syria (+963) Taiwan (+886) Tajikstan (+7) Thailand (+66) Togo (+228) Tonga (+676) Trinidad & Tobago (+1868) Tunisia (+216) Turkey (+90) Turkmenistan (+7) Turkmenistan (+993) Turks & Caicos Islands (+1649) Tuvalu (+688) Uganda (+256) Ukraine (+380) United Arab Emirates (+971) Uruguay (+598) Uzbekistan (+7) Vanuatu (+678) Vatican City (+379) Venezuela (+58) Vietnam (+84) Virgin Islands - British (+1284) Virgin Islands - US (+1340) Wallis & Futuna (+681) Yemen (North)(+969) Yemen (South)(+967) Zambia (+260) Zimbabwe (+263) Country UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo By downloading this case study, you acknowledge that GlobalData may share your information with VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide and that your personal data will be used as described in their Privacy Policy Recommended Reports Reports Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in the Aerospace, Defence and Security Sector, Q2...

Reports Soldier Modernization in Aerospace, Defence & Security: Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polyurethanes View all Companies Intelligence Lockheed Martin Corp United States Army View all Submit Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how GlobalData may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you. Please check your email to download the Buyers Guide.

GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strikes beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The last time the US awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin for the GMLRS rocket was in 2021, in a Lot 16 production worth $1.12bn.

The munition is the preliminary round for the Lockheed Martin-produced HIMARS and MLRS family of launchers and features a Global Positioning System (GPS) aided inertial guidance package and small manoeuvring canards on the rocket nose, which add manoeuvrability to enhance the accuracy of the system.

The GMLRS system has been in service since 2005 and used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan. The rocket’s range is up to 70 km and can be used against various targets, including personnel, vehicles, and buildings.

Under the contract, work will be performed at the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas; Dallas and Lufkin, Texas; Archbald, Pennsylvania; and Orlando, Florida, and will be completed in 2026. The contract includes options for additional production lots, which could extend the work until 2030.

Lockheed Martin has a long history of providing precision strike weapons to the US military, and the GMLRS system is a critical component of its portfolio. The company has delivered over 50,000 GMLRS rockets to the US Army and international customers, including the Finland, France, and Bahrain.

Last week, Lockheed Martin was also awarded a $2.4bn contract for the Patriot missile system, a surface-to-air missile defence system designed to intercept and destroy incoming enemy missiles and aircraft.

“We are working closely with our Army customer and supply chain partners, who are moving with unprecedented speed, to ramp production capacity supporting the urgent need for this highly-reliable, combat-proven rocket,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand for this versatile rocket because GMLRS provides strategic advantage, unmatched accuracy, and it’s cost-effective,” said Price. “It’s the right round for many missions.”

The global aerospace and defence company reported strong Q1 2023 results with sales of $15.1bn and a segment operating profit of $1.7bn, representing a 16% growth from Q1 2022.