Kahramanmaraş, Turkey – 29 Ocak 2013: The American missile defense system Patriots were deployed to Turkey. Source: Shutterstock/mehmet ali poyraz

A global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a $2.4bn modification to a contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target (Patriot) Advanced Capability-3 missile production.

The contract will see work being performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of late December 2029, and the US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, serving as the contracting activity.

The Patriot missile system is a surface-to-air missile defence system designed to intercept and destroy incoming enemy missiles and aircraft. The system is highly effective and has been used in various conflicts worldwide.

US stock for the Patriot missiles has been depleted within the last year. Following this, the US approved a $100m Patriot Missile deal with Taiwan in February 2022, and the US planned to donate Patriot Missile Defense Systems to Ukraine in December 2022, where Ukrainian troops have since been trained on how to use the missile systems.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

Lockheed Martin has been a long-standing partner of the US military. The company’s experience in missile production and defence technology makes it a solid partner for the US Army and other international defence organisations.

Other European counterparts have also donated Patriot missile systems to support Ukraine as part of the US initiative to equip Ukrainian forces, for example, the Netherlands early in 2023, whilst Germany also joined the initiative.

Some other noticeable countries that have procured the Patriot Missile system from the US include Romania and Saudi Arabia.