155mm is used, among other things, as ammunition for an armoured howitzer. Credit: The Netherlands Ministry of Defence.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced that it is to provide additional ammunition and military equipment to meet Ukraine’s crucial defence and security requirements.

Valued at approximately $350m, this authorisation is the 34th drawdown of equipment from US defence inventories.

The package comprises additional high-speed anti-radiation missiles, AT-4 anti-armour systems, Riverine patrol boats, heavy fuel tankers, mine and obstacle-clearing equipment, thermal imagery systems, optics and laser rangefinders.

This tranche will further include more 155mm artillery rounds, 25mm ammunition, 81mm and 60mm mortar systems and rounds, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems ammunition, demolition munitions, grenade launchers, small arms and their ammunition.

The US will also be delivering spare parts and other field equipment, along with associated testing and diagnostic equipment for the maintenance and repair of support vehicles.

Apart from the US, 18 European Union member nations have confirmed to jointly provide additional 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The participating nations include the Netherlands, Norway, Estonia, Germany, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Malta and Sweden.

An agreement for the ‘Collaborative Procurement of Ammunition’ project was signed by the 18 countries and the European Defence Agency on 20 March.

According to European Council’s statement, the ammunition will be procured from the European and Norwegian industry partners under a ‘fast-track’ procedure, with deliveries expected to commence before 30 September this year.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: “With this agreement, Norway gets full access to acquire ammunition in cooperation with other EU countries. This harbours great potential for further cooperation, particularly in Nordics, and gives new opportunities for the Norwegian defence industry.”

Meanwhile, Norway has confirmed that the Ukrainian forces received eight Leopard 2 tanks and support vehicles on 20 March.

New deliveries are part of a previously announced military aid package by Norway.