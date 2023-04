The new Challenger 3 MBT will see a new turret fitted to the Challenger 2 hull, using the German L55A1 smoothbore gun. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

The UK has signed an agreement with Germany to begin work on the next phase in the development of more lethal ammunition for the new main gun due to be fitted to the Challenger 2 main battle tanks (MBT), as they are upgraded to the Challenger 3 variant.