UK to send 70 armoured vehicles to Ghana

A British ‘Husky TSV' armoured vehicle. Credit: Andrew Linnett/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The UK is set to send 70 armoured vehicles to Ghana to help the latter increase security along the northern parts of the border.

The announcement comes during UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford’s visit to Ghana. This is the minister’s second visit to the country this year and aimed to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

As part of the UK-Ghana security and defence partnership, a deal will see 70 Husky vehicles arriving in the African country, the Ghana News Agency reported, citing a statement issued by the UK High Commission in Accra.

Besides reinforcing security, the deployment of the armoured vehicles will help in protecting the local communities near the northern border from extremists.

As part of the deal, the UK armed forces will also provide training to the Ghanaian troops. This will include offering vehicle operation and maintenance training to a group of Ghanaian instructors.

Based on the International MXT model, the Husky is designed as a medium-armoured, high-mobility tactical support vehicle (TSV).

The vehicle can be used for patrolling missions. It has three variants including a utility vehicle, ambulance, and command post vehicle.

Minister Ford was quoted by the news agency as saying: “I am proud to use my visit to announce a successful deal between our nations that will see 70 armoured Husky vehicles deployed to Northern Ghana to ensure the safety of vulnerable communities.”

Bilateral trade between the UK and Ghana totals nearly $1bn so far. The British Government is working to increase the figure by the end of 2024.