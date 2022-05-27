View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 27, 2022

UK to send 70 armoured vehicles to Ghana

The UK troops will also provide related training regarding the operation and regular maintenance of the vehicles.

A British ‘Husky TSV' armoured vehicle. Credit: Andrew Linnett/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The UK is set to send 70 armoured vehicles to Ghana to help the latter increase security along the northern parts of the border.

The announcement comes during UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford’s visit to Ghana. This is the minister’s second visit to the country this year and aimed to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

As part of the UK-Ghana security and defence partnership, a deal will see 70 Husky vehicles arriving in the African country, the Ghana News Agency reported, citing a statement issued by the UK High Commission in Accra.

Besides reinforcing security, the deployment of the armoured vehicles will help in protecting the local communities near the northern border from extremists.

As part of the deal, the UK armed forces will also provide training to the Ghanaian troops. This will include offering vehicle operation and maintenance training to a group of Ghanaian instructors.

Based on the International MXT model, the Husky is designed as a medium-armoured, high-mobility tactical support vehicle (TSV).

The vehicle can be used for patrolling missions. It has three variants including a utility vehicle, ambulance, and command post vehicle.

Minister Ford was quoted by the news agency as saying: “I am proud to use my visit to announce a successful deal between our nations that will see 70 armoured Husky vehicles deployed to Northern Ghana to ensure the safety of vulnerable communities.”

Bilateral trade between the UK and Ghana totals nearly $1bn so far. The British Government is working to increase the figure by the end of 2024.

Related Companies
Jeet & Jeet

Security Glass for Military and Navy Applications

Visit Profile
Ocean Software

Software Solutions to Improve Safety and Efficiency in Military Operations

Visit Profile
Tecimer

Mobile Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purification Units, Mobile Kitchens, Fuel Trailers and Potable Water Units

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology