The US Department of Defense (DoD) has delivered 50 additional joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs) to the Lithuanian armed forces.

The delivery is the third batch of JLTVs as part of an agreement signed in 2019 between the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence and the DoD for a total of 200 units.

With the additional JLTVS, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will possess 150 vehicles. The total 200 units will arrive by the end of the year.

Next year, implementation of a second contract signed in 2022 for 300 additional vehicles from Oshkosh Defense will begin. In all, Lithuania expects to operate a total of 500 JLTVs.

The JLTV is a cutting-edge light tactical armoured vehicle. The technically advanced vehicles ensure high crew safety and better efficiency in reconnaissance, artillery and air support operations. The purchase not only increases Lithuania’s capability but also builds on the interoperability between the US and Lithuania.

Oshkosh Defense is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the JLTV. In February 2023, the DoD contracted AM General to replace the OEM to manufacture over 20,000 JLTV A2 vehicles. With this, AM General will produce Oshkosh’s own design for the DoD.

Potential Nato standard?

GlobalData intelligence tells us that increasing geopolitical tensions, low-intensity cross-border skirmishes, and standardisation requirements as part of military alliances such as Nato are driving military forces to acquire military land vehicles.

Moreover, tension with Russia amid the war in Ukraine is driving other countries in the European region and across Nato to improve their conventional capabilities with new platforms capable of countering the heavily armored and mechanized formations of the Russian Army.

GlobalData expects the global military land vehicles market to be led by Europe, with a revenue share of 47.4%. As a Nato member, and Baltic nation bordering Russia, Lithuania is a prime example of nation that must procure modern platforms shared by other Nato members.