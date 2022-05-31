TerraSense wins IDEaS contract to further develop MIST software

ISR has become increasingly important for all military operations across the globe. Credit: ISAF photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt Laura K. Smith/Flickr (Creative Commons).

TerraSense Analytics has secured a contract to advance the development of its Multimodal Input Surveillance & Tracking (MIST) software.

The $8.976m award was secured via the Department of National Defence’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) programme.

Launched in 2018, IDEaS is a federal government procurement programme that supports the development of Canadian innovations in the field of defence.

With an investment of $1.6bn over 20 years, the programme assists innovators in delivering capabilities that solve defence and security challenges.

TerraSense’s MIST uses artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion to develop intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, which is vital for all military activities.

The software provides accurate object detection, localisation, and facilitates tracking in real time by tapping multiple sensors, without the need for any data link.

It provides decision-makers with better situational awareness about the developments on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

With limited engineering support, the software also cuts the number of hours spent on post mission analysis to identify targets.

TerraSense chief technology officer Jozsef Hamari said: “We set out to create a truly usable artificial intelligence system that can withstand the rigours of real-life operations and the demands of highly-trained operators, without the learning curves found in legacy systems.

“Being awarded this grant validates our company’s vision and the potential of our technological solutions.”

Based in British Columbia, TerraSense Analytics develops remote sensing solutions using artificial intelligence. Its technologies are designed to improve operational efficiency.

In June 2021, TerraSense Analytics won a six-month contract worth $199,754.70 through the IDEaS programme, for SeaMIST.

An extension of the company’s MIST technology, SeaMIST helps in developing maritime situational awareness.