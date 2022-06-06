View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 6, 2022

TAG to deliver armoured military vehicles to Eastern European nation

The order involves the delivery of 100 armoured military vehicles to the armed forces of the nation.

The Armored Group (TAG) has secured a nearly $23.2m order to deliver armoured military vehicles to an unnamed Eastern European country.

According to a company statement, the procurement will improve the combat effectiveness of the armed forces and support its military mission.

TAG has also partnered with Grey Raven Group (GRG) for the order.

GRG works with different defence manufacturers on critical military requirements and operational capability gaps. As the subject matter expert, it will conduct equipment analysis and offer product management support.

TAG will deliver 100 vehicles in total. The first batch will be delivered to the customer during this month.

TAG executive vice-president Beau Gailey said: “As a combat veteran, there is nothing more satisfying than seeing a team come together for a common mission. TAG is proud to join forces with GRG to address this critical armoured military vehicle need.

“These vehicles provide a critical capability as the men and women of the armed forces protect the right to determine the future of their nation, on their terms.”

TAG was established in 1992. It focuses on providing engineering, manufacturing, and customisation services of armoured vehicles that are used by government agencies, military organisations, and law enforcement departments, among others.

In a separate development, the UK recently agreed to send 70 Husky armoured vehicles to Ghana. These vehicles will be used to strengthen security along the northern parts of the African country.

Husky is a medium-armoured, high-mobility tactical support vehicle (TSV) generally used for patrolling missions.

Related Companies
Radio Reconnaissance Technologies

Electronic Warfare and Telecommunications Design and Integration

Visit Profile
SSAB

Armox Steel Protection Plates

Visit Profile
Amatec

Military Fuel and Water Handling Systems and Services

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology