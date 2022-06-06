TAG to deliver armoured military vehicles to Eastern European nation

The Armored Group (TAG) has secured a nearly $23.2m order to deliver armoured military vehicles to an unnamed Eastern European country.

According to a company statement, the procurement will improve the combat effectiveness of the armed forces and support its military mission.

TAG has also partnered with Grey Raven Group (GRG) for the order.

GRG works with different defence manufacturers on critical military requirements and operational capability gaps. As the subject matter expert, it will conduct equipment analysis and offer product management support.

Related

TAG will deliver 100 vehicles in total. The first batch will be delivered to the customer during this month.

TAG executive vice-president Beau Gailey said: “As a combat veteran, there is nothing more satisfying than seeing a team come together for a common mission. TAG is proud to join forces with GRG to address this critical armoured military vehicle need.

“These vehicles provide a critical capability as the men and women of the armed forces protect the right to determine the future of their nation, on their terms.”

TAG was established in 1992. It focuses on providing engineering, manufacturing, and customisation services of armoured vehicles that are used by government agencies, military organisations, and law enforcement departments, among others.

In a separate development, the UK recently agreed to send 70 Husky armoured vehicles to Ghana. These vehicles will be used to strengthen security along the northern parts of the African country.

Husky is a medium-armoured, high-mobility tactical support vehicle (TSV) generally used for patrolling missions.