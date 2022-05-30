View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 30, 2022

Raytheon wins US Army contract to produce 1,300 Stinger missiles

The $624m deal aims to enhance production and restock missiles that have been supplied to Ukraine.

Stinger
The combat-proven Stinger missiles are deployed in 19 nations. Credit: Christopher O'Quin, US Marine Corps/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Army has awarded a $624m contract to Raytheon Missiles & Defense to procure 1,300 Stinger missiles to restock armaments supplied to war-hit Ukraine.

The funding will be used to increase missile production and replace obsolete components with advanced ones. Engineering support will also be provided by the company as part of the contract.

The latest deal is being funded through the Ukraine Supplemental to ensure continued security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians facing Russian aggression.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense president Wes Kremer said: “We’re aligned with the US Army on a plan that ensures we fulfil our current foreign military sale order while replenishing Stingers provided to Ukraine and accelerating production.

“The funding will be used to enhance Stinger’s producibility in an effort to meet the urgent need for replenishment.”

As part of its commitment to arm Ukraine with advanced weapon systems to counter Russian forces, the US has, so far, sent shipments worth more than $3.9bn. These have included howitzers, anti-aircraft Stingers, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition, and drones.

Earlier this month, the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 bill was signed. It provides $40bn in emergency funding to support the Ukrainian people.

Approximately $9.05bn has been allocated to replenish US stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine through drawdown authority.

A shoulder-fired, lightweight air defence system, the Stinger missile is known for its agility, supersonic speed, and accurate guidance.

In May 2019, Raytheon completed technical testing during the US Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) sense-off, proving the company’s readiness to deliver mission-critical capabilities to the US Army.

Related Companies
em.tronic

Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Detection for Light Armoured Vehicles and Stand-Alone Protection

Visit Profile
ROTZLER

The Experts for Military Recovery and Self Recovery Winches and Systems

Visit Profile
Menatek

High-Tech Systems and Components Manufacturing of Military Vehicle Platforms

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology