The Grot rifle has a modular design that allows users to quickly change the barrel module as per their requirements. Credit: Maciej Nędzyński/CO MON/© Polish Ministry of National Defence.

The Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) has confirmed the procurement of additional Modular Small Arms System (MSBS) Grot assault rifles for the Polish Army.

Valued at approximately $188.65m (zl826m), the new contract will involve the delivery of an additional batch of nearly 70,000 Grot carbines in the C16 FB-A2 5.56×45mm calibre version.

The approved rifle procurement contract is one of the annexes included under a broader agreement signed between the Polish MND and Łucznik Arms Factory (Fabryka Broni Łucznik – Radom) in 2020.

This annex included a provision for the delivery of nearly 70,000 Grot C16 FB-A2 calibre rifles for the Polish forces by the end of 2026.

The MND is further planning to approve another annex in the upcoming weeks.

Poland Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said: “We maintain our goal, that is a minimum of 300,000 soldiers of the Polish Army, so we can talk about such a number in the context of orders for carbines.

“Of course, this is not all, because we must also have prepared carbines that will be used as equipment for reservists. A minimum of 300,000 soldiers of the Polish Army plus reservists- this is the number they talked about when it comes to orders for GROT carbines.”

Available in multiple configurations and versions, the MSBS Grot first entered into service with the Polish forces in 2017.

The MND said that approximately 17,000 MSBS Grot rifles procured under this agreement have already been delivered to Polish soldiers.

The 5.56 mm Grot assault rifles were developed as part of Polish MND’s future soldier military programme, Individual Warfare System Titan (Indywidualny System Walki Tytan – ISW Tytan).

It was developed by Łucznik Arms Factory in close association with the Military University of Technology.