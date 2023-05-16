Szczecin,Poland-July 2022:M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System firing GMLRS missile.3D illustration. Source: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock

General Dynamics Land Systems, a provider of armoured combat vehicles and related technologies, has been awarded a $17.6m contract by the US Army Contracting Command for technical support on the Abrams system.

The contract, funded by fiscal 2023 revolving funds and Foreign Military Sales to Kuwait and Poland, will be executed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, where General Dynamics operates one of its primary facilities. These Foreign Military Sales reflect the strong demand for the Abrams system in international markets.

International demand for the Abrams tank

GlobalData’s report on “Poland’s Defence Market 2023-2028” states that military Land Vehicles are the Largest Sector. $4.7 billion of value in this segment is constituted by the Main Battle Tank segment, split between the procurement of both Abrams and K2 tanks.

This contract reinforces General Dynamics’ partnership with the US Army and highlights the international demand for the Abrams system and General Dynamics’ global reputation for delivering armoured vehicle solutions to its allies. This year, Romania showed their intentions to purchase Abrams tanks.

Sterling Heights has long served as a hub for the development, production, and sustainment of armoured vehicles, and this contract will further solidify the city’s significance in the defence industry.

The Abrams system, a highly regarded main battle tank recognized for its mobility, firepower, and protection capabilities, is pivotal in ground forces worldwide.

Leveraging its expertise in armoured vehicle systems, General Dynamics Land Systems will provide technical support services to ensure the Abrams fleet’s operational readiness and effectiveness.

By collaborating closely with the US Army, General Dynamics will address maintenance, repair, and other technical requirements of the Abrams system throughout the contract period, which is expected to be completed by 24 May 2024.

Poland’s procurement Partnership push

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin, a trusted partner for Poland’s national defence, has delivered an initial shipment of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers to Poland.

The HIMARS system provides the capability to deliver long-range precision fires at distances of up to 300 km, significantly enhancing Poland’s operational capabilities.

This delivery marks the first step in procuring HIMARS launchers, with subsequent shipments expected throughout the year, further augmenting Poland’s defence capabilities. The US approved the deal in a $10bn foreign military sale of 18 HIMARS launchers to Poland.

“The combat-proven HIMARS will provide credible deterrence against aggression and significantly increase the capability of the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fires Control.

The Armaments Agency of the Ministry of National Defense is anticipated to invite Lockheed Martin to negotiate a Framework Agreement for the Homar-A program.

Under the Homar-A program, Lockheed Martin, in collaboration with the Polish industry, will integrate key components of the HIMARS rocket launcher onto a Jelcz 6×6 truck.

The negotiations will also include discussions regarding the Polish production of munitions. Lockheed Martin’s commitment to Poland’s national defence, industry, and economy is evident, as the company has invested $1.8bn in the country over the past decade.

James Marques said in a GlobalData Analyst Briefing, “Poland’s Homeland Defence Act passed on March 11, 2022, committed to increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of 2023 and increasing the number of active personnel to 300,000 – but defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak has stated a longer-term goal may even reach 5% of GDP.”

The company’s contribution to missile programs is a core element of Poland’s national defence strategy and provides vital capabilities to the Polish Armed Forces.

Multiple countries have procured the HIMARS artillery this year. The US approved a $524 million HIMARS artillery sale to Morocco, and the Netherlands sought a $670m deal of M142 HIMARS from the US.

Baltic countries such as Lithuania and Estonia, who have the imposing possibility of a Russian invasion, have also signed deals to procure the HIMARS rocket systems.