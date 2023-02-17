HIMARS firing the new guided multiple launch rocket system. Credit: U.S. Army photo/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential sale of high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to the Netherlands.

The estimated cost of the foreign military sale is $670m.

The agency has delivered the required certification for the sale, which has also been approved by the US State Department.

As part of the sale, the Netherlands government seeks to procure 20 M142 HIMARS launchers, 39 M30A2 guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) alternative warhead (AW) missile pods with insensitive munitions propulsion systems (IMPS), 38 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary high explosive missile pods with IMPS, 80 M57 army tactical missile system missile pods, and 17 M1152A1 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles.

The proposed package also includes radio systems, M1084A2 cargo trucks, a family of medium tactical vehicles resupply vehicles, Defence Advanced Global Positioning System Receivers, spare and repair parts, test sets, training equipment, training technical, engineering and logistics support services, and other associated support.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The capability is being procured as part of the Netherlands military’s modernisation goals. It will also enable the country to better defend against regional threats and improve interoperability with the US and other allies.

Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor in connection with this potential sale.

As part of the implementation of the proposed sale, the US Government or contractor representatives will perform programme management reviews, as well as offer support equipment fielding and training.

The representatives will be required to travel approximately twice per year as needed to the Netherlands.

Earlier this month, Poland requested 18 HIMARS launchers from the US. The proposed deal is estimated to cost $10bn.