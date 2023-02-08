A HIMARS launches ordnance during RED FLAG – Alaska exercise. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Flickr(Creative Commons).

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of M142 launcher systems to Poland.

The proposed deal has already received approval from the US State Department.

Estimated at approximately $10bn, the FMS deal involves the delivery of 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, along with the related equipment and support.

The military sale package comprises 468 HIMARS launcher loader module kits, 461 M30A2 guided multiple launch rocket system alternative warhead (GMLRS-AW) pods, along with its insensitive munitions propulsion system (IMPS), and 521 M31A2 GMLRS unitary pods with IMPS, as well as 532 XM403 GMLRS Extended Range AW pods.

The US will also deliver 45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems, low cost reduced range practice rockets, test sets, batteries, laptop computers, and spare and repair parts, along with associated support and communications equipment.

Furthermore, the Polish Government has also requested to provide the necessary personnel training, equipment, facility design publications, technical data, sensors, systems integration support, US government and contractor engineering, and logistics personnel services.

Deployment of Quality Assurance teams and a Technical Assistance Fielding team is also included in the sale package.

Lockheed Martin has been selected as the principal contractor for the sale.

In a statement, the DSCA stated: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The agency further stated that the delivery of new HIMARS launchers will allow Poland to enhance, modernise, and expand the Polish Armed Forces’ capabilities to counter emerging threats while allowing them to jointly operate with the US and other allied nations.