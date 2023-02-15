Pictured is a Norwegian Leopard 2 A4 tank in a training area outside Camp Rena. Credit: Torbjørn Kjosvold for the Norwegian Military Media Archive/Forsvarets Mediearkiv/Metziker/ Flickr(Creative Commons).

Norway has confirmed it will donate eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBT) and four special purpose tanks to support Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

The Norwegian Government has already addressed Parliament regarding this additional assistance package, valued at approximately $7.35bn (Nkr75bn), for Ukraine.

Deliveries under this tranche will be fulfilled over the next five years.

Norway is still considering what type of special purpose tanks in the ‘armoured engineering and bridge layer category’ will be delivered to Ukraine under this package.

According to the government, the decision will be based on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ requirements.

In addition, separate funds have been allocated by the government to provide associated ammunition and spare parts.

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: “In addition, Norway will also offer $24.53m (Nkr250m) to the EU Ukraine-fund, European Peace Facility.

“The funds will be earmarked for ammunition and spare parts for the Leopard II.”

Additionally, the Norwegian Government will contribute to train and educate the Ukrainian tanks-crew in Poland, in close coordination with other allied and partner countries.

The new comprehensive package builds on the Norwegian Government’s recent announcement to donate more tanks in response to Ukraine’s request for support.

In the previous announcement, the government confirmed that the new aid package, including tanks, will be provided to Ukraine as a ‘larger multi-year package’.

Gram added: “The decision to donate Leopard 2 tanks and special purpose tanks has been made after close dialogue with both the chief of defence and other European countries.”

The assessment from the defence chief revealed that, after donating additional tanks to Ukraine, Norway will still be able to maintain ‘satisfactory national readiness’, allowing the country’s armed forces to fulfil Nato’s commitments.