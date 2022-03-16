Ukraine conflict: Nato to strengthen defences on eastern flank

Nato flag flying at Nato Headquarters in Brussels. Credit: GPA Photo Archive/ Flickr. (Creative Commons)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), the intergovernmental military alliance, is working to further strengthen its defences in eastern Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The steps may include deploying additional troops as well as prepositioned equipment on the eastern part of the alliance.

The move comes as Defence Ministers from Nato member states are slated to meet in Brussels to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Commenting on the matter, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains.

“On land, this could include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, at higher readiness, and with more prepositioned equipment.

“We will also consider major increases to our air and naval deployments. Strengthening our integrated air and missile defence. Reinforcing our cyber defences. And holding more and larger exercises.”

Currently, around 40,000 personnel are under direct Nato command, most of which are deployed in the eastern part.

Around one hundred thousand US troops are also in Europe to bolster Nato defences.

Stoltenberg added that the Russia- Ukraine conflict has created new security reality in the continent that necessitates revamping existing military posture.

Meanwhile, several European countries have already announced plans to increase military expenditure including Germany, Poland and Denmark.

Nato members and other allies have been supplying military equipment to Ukraine to defend against the invasion. This includes supplying anti-tank and air defence weapons, drones, ammunition and fuel.

The Netherlands and Germany are also deploying Patriot air-defence system in Slovakia as a defensive measure.