The THeMIS Uncrewed ground vehicle on a dusty road during evacuation field tests. Photo: Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

EDGE subsidiary Milrem Robotics is set to showcase its uncrewed combat and firefighting ground vehicles (UGVs) at the LAAD Defence and Security 2023 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Taking place from 11 to 14 April, the exhibition will showcase two uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), namely the THeMIS and the Multiscope.

GlobalData aerospace and defence analyst William Davies said: “The upcoming showcase at LAAD indicates they are likely looking to sell to a broader market, with attendees from all over the globe, as well as South America in attendance.”

The THeMIS combat UGVs have been successfully delivered to 16 countries worldwide, including eight Nato members, namely Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US.

The Milrem Robotics-developed THeMIS has demonstrated utility in varied countries and climates, ranging from tropical regions to the Arctic. The combat UGV operates with manoeuvre units, offering direct fire support and serving as a force multiplier.

Being showcased at LAAD, the THeMIS has a two-axis gyro-stabilised GUARDIAN 2.0 remote weapon station by Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E). The technology, sensors and fire control system enable dismounted infantry units to evaluate and combat enemies from extended distances, enhancing protection and survival in challenging weather conditions, both during the day and night.

The Multiscope rescue UGV is a cutting-edge platform that has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of rescue missions. It has a durable and flexible structure that can accommodate a range of rescue-specific plug-and-play payloads. This vehicle has the ability to endure difficult conditions and access remote locations that are otherwise inaccessible to larger vehicles or pose a threat to firefighters. The newly released fire suppression system comes equipped with InnoVfoam’s advanced Hydra fire monitors, making it a versatile option for a range of settings including industrial facilities, warehouses, tunnels, and even wildfire extinguishing.

Milrem Robotics is a prominent European robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator that has gained recognition for its impressive portfolio of uncrewed ground vehicles, including the THeMIS and Multiscope models, as well as the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle and the MIFIK autonomy kit. The company has been appointed as the leader of the integrated Modular Uncrewed Ground System (iMUGS) consortium, which is responsible for the development of a standardised uncrewed ground system in Europe. This initiative has been funded by the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme.

Davies continues: “The iMUGS has seen significant takeup in Europe, with customers, including the UK France, Spain, and Germany.

“Demonstrations at the end of 2022 showcased the product’s versatility, which can carry a variety of payloads and operate in complex environments. Milrem will likely emphasise these characteristics at the trade show.”