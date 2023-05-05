Space and Missile Systems Center’s WGS-10 (Wideband Global SATCOM) encapsulated satellite, securely mated with a Delta IV launch vehicle, was scheduled for March 15, 2019, Launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, along Florida’s Space Coast. Credit: DVIDS.

The military space domain is growing quickly, and innovation is producing new concepts for military use. Lockheed Martin has identified the changing face of the space domain and has announced that it will respond to the new demands of its consumers with structural changes to its space business area.

The realignment follows the recent establishment of Lockheed Martin Space’s Ignite organisation, an innovation hub for rapid capability development.

As Space capabilities continue to be a critical enabler within the battlespace and global economy, the industry is seeing significant movement in customer requirements, a renewed competitive environment, and a shift in the pace and urgency to address emerging threats.

To meet these needs, Lockheed Martin Space will transition from five lines of business to three, better enabling the business to deliver 21st century security capabilities and pursue innovation, exploration and discovery missions. The new structure will focus on the following three strands of demand:

Commercial Civil Space: will continue to include scientific discovery and exploration missions, while focusing on space infrastructure development.

National Security Space: will be a new line of business that incorporates classified and defence portfolios, aligning programmes that support military space, mission solutions and special programmes customers.

Strategic and Missile Defence Systems: will continue to include strategic deterrence, missile defence and hypersonic programmes.

Delivering multi-domain space capabilities

The US Department of Defense (DoD) held a command, control, computers, and communications (C4) and Cyber summit on 1 May 2023, where it was asserted that “[r]ecent global events have highlighted the need of multi-domain operations and an integrated force.”

The Space domain is the most integrated domain that exists in the military space. It offers crucial satellite communications that allow forces to operate across any domain. The increasing launches of satellite systems testifies to the critical communications infrastructure it offers.

New concepts are coming out of the space domain that militaries seek to benefit from. Lockheed’s restructuring directly responds to this by offering a more streamlined service that includes customized mission solutions to deliver on emerging military space solutions.

The executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space Robert Lightfoot stated: “With an eye toward the future and building on our current business momentum, these changes position us to deliver end-to-end solutions for today’s mission demands and well into the future.

“I’m both excited about this next chapter and confident in our team’s ability to unlock new and enhanced impact for our customers.”