On 3 May, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies were awarded the Javelin Joint Venture, a contract to supply the Javelin Missile System to the US Army for the next three years.
According to Doug Bush, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, the Army and its industry partners are working to reduce the production lead time for these systems. “This contract award further illustrates the urgency the US government is applying to the acquisition of systems and replenishing munitions stockpiles.”
The contract enables the procurement and production support of the Javelin Missile System for the Army, Marines, Navy, and international clients.
The indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity contract is for fiscal years 2023 through 2026, with a base period executed for $1.02bn and a ceiling of $7.2bn.
The Javelin Missile System is a highly advanced missile with a fire-and-forget capability, lock-on before launch, and automatic self-guidance.
The Javelin is capable of executing a top attack flight profile against armoured vehicles, breaching areas with relatively low armoured protection. The system can also be used in direct attacks against buildings, close-in targets, targets under obstructions, and helicopters.
Equipped with an imaging infrared seeker and tandem warhead, the Javelin Missile System has seen considerable and effective use by Ukrainian forces inter defence against Russia.