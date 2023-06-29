The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). Photo courtesy of Kongsberg,

Lithuania signed a deal with Kongsberg on 27 June for the provision of two medium-range National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) launchers for Ukraine, in a contract worth €9.8m ($10.7m), with the systems to be handed over within the next three months.

“We are purchasing upgraded NASAMS missile launchers which will be fully ready for integration with the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire control units thus supplementing and extending its NASAMS operational capability donated by Norway and US,” said Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas.

Ukraine is facing a pressing need to enhance its defence capabilities against potential missile strikes and aircraft attacks from Russia. The highly adaptable mid-range air defence solution NASAMS will allow the Ukrainian forces to defend themselves against advanced air threats. The acquisition and efficient deployment of this capability is set to improve Ukraine’s capacity to safeguard its citizens and shield vital national infrastructure, during a conflict with Russia that has seen an extensive use of missile and drone attacks.

As part of the same package of military aid to Ukraine, Lithuania will also deliver ten M113 armoured personnel carries, bringing the total number of these vehicles transferred to Ukraine by Lithuania during the war to 72.

Lithuania placed an order for the production of 12.5 million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine in 2023; 2.5 million will be delivered to Ukraine shortly. Also forthcoming are thousands of rounds of anti-tank ammunition for grenade launchers. With this assistance package, Lithuania will total contribute will be more than half a billion euros to Ukraine’s defence.

The NASAMS system is a mobile air-defence platform designed to safeguard assets including air bases, ports, military personnel, and civilian populations. This technology has been implemented in 13 other countries, including the United States, Norway and Ukraine. With Nato’s increased defence posture in Eastern Europe , NASAMS systems have been deployed to Estonia from Spain’s inventory, and Lithuania have deployed their own as part of air defence for the Baltic-Nordic area.

The NASAMS system is comprised of several components, including the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace’s Fire Distribution Centre, launcher, and a variety of munitions that include the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Extended Range, and AIM-9X.