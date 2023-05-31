The L3Harris T7 and T4 robots share an intuitive haptic controller that provides force feedback and enables human-like dexterity, reducing task completion time, minimizing the operational burden and lowering cost of ownership. Source: L3 Harris

L3Harris Technologies, a global technology company, has emerged as the tenderer for a contract worth $30m with the Australian Defence Force.

The agreement entails providing up to 80 T4 and T7 robotic explosive ordnance disposal systems to ensure the safety and security of ADF personnel in the face of evolving threats.

Commencing in late 2023, L3Harris will deliver a diverse range of EOD robots, including medium-sized T4 and large-sized T7 models. These advanced robotic systems will play a role in the Land-154 program, an initiative aimed at enhancing EOD unit capabilities in neutralising and exploiting improvised explosive devices and route clearance operations.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the Australian Defence Force, Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris, stated, “We’re honoured the Australian Defence Force has put its trust in us to help safeguard its personnel.”

Highlighting the growing global recognition of L3Harris’ EOD capabilities, Zoiss emphasised the deployment of their systems by defence units in the United Kingdom, the United States, and now Australia. L3Harris plans to establish a local service centre in Australia to serve as a repair hub for all robots operating within the Asia-Pacific region in light of this contract award.

The recent contract with the ADF follows two agreements that have further solidified L3Harris’ position in the EOD robotics market. The UK Ministry of Defence selected L3Harris to replace its legacy fleet of robots, opting for 122 T7s under Project STARTER.

These T7 robots have been successfully deployed in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and Gibraltar. Furthermore, since June 2021, the US Air Force has ordered over 100 T7 robots to support EOD missions worldwide.