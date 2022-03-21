Illinois Army National Guard gets UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Herb Stevens, the Illinois National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #2 commander, gives Soldiers a tour of the UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter. Credit: U.S. Army photo by Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Trenton Fouche.

The Illinois Army National Guard in the US has obtained new UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters.

According to a US Army statement, the helicopters were delivered to the 106th Aviation Regiment.

The Illinois Army National Guard received the updated ‘V’ model of the UH-60 Black Hawk that will provide soldiers with enhanced situational awareness.

Illinois National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #2 commander Chief Warrant Officer 5 Herb Stevens said: “We’ve upgraded from analogue to digital technology. The UH-60V gives us a moving map on board for situational awareness. It has been a needed upgrade for a while, and this is the latest and greatest.”

According to the Illinois Army National Guard’s state aviation officer Lieutenant colonel Jason Celletti, approximately 60 aviators will be trained to fly the UH-60V.

This will include training with the previous digital UH-60M model for six weeks, followed by a two-week training support plan.

The Illinois Army National Guard currently has more than 30 personnel qualified to operate the UH-60M, and approximately 15 fully qualified UH-60V pilots.

Celletti said: “We partnered with Army Operational Test Command, Eastern Army Aviation Training Centre, and other various organisations throughout the Department of the Army, to ensure the success of the ‘V’ programme.”

Stevens added: “The Illinois National Guard was selected to do this testing for the entire Army. We’re the only operational unit in the Army that has these aircraft right now. We have two testing events coming up that will help determine if this aircraft is adequate for the rest of the Army.”

Last year, the US Army tested the Vita Rescue System on a Black Hawk helicopter.