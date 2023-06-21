Sweden are to purchase 3000 multirole vehicles, with the initial order being 400 vehicles. Source: Iveco Defense Vehicles

IDV (Iveco Defence Vehicles) has agreed with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to deliver up to 3,000 light vehicles to the Swedish Armed Forces.

The initial order under this framework agreement will consist of 400 vehicles, marking a step in the collaboration between IDV and the Swedish military. The framework agreement spans four years, from 2023 to 2027, with an option to extend for five years.

The chosen vehicle, the MUV 4×4 (Military Utility Vehicle), meets the criteria for a light multipurpose vehicle. With 12 distinct variants available, including troop transport vehicles, medical variant vehicles, communication vehicles, logistic vehicles, and dog transport, the MUV 4×4 offers a platform capable of accommodating a range of mission-specific requirements.

Iveco Defense Vehicles has supplied multipurpose 4×4 vehicles to many countries worldwide in the last ten years. These countries include Germany in 2017 and the Netherlands in 2019. Other vehicles that have been popular amongst international customers include the 6×6 armoured Iveco Guarani, which the Brazilian Army acquired in 2019 and the Philippines in 2020.

According to GlobalData’s report on “The Global Military Land Vehicles Market 2023-2033,” the global market for armoured multirole vehicles (AMV) is estimated to be valued at $2.4bn in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period to reach $3.4bn by 2033.

IDV’s vehicles guarantee mobility, compatibility with military fuels, adaptability to climatic conditions, and good electromagnetic compatibility performance.

The MUV 4×4 is purpose-built for military applications and successor to IDV’s renowned M40E15-WM. Compliant with military and NATO standards, it benefits from integrating highly industrialised components.

The MUV 4×4 offers a gross vehicle weight of up to 7 tons and a maximum payload capacity of 4 tons. Its designed engine enables operation in temperatures ranging from -32°C to +49°C, and it is compatible with NATO fuels.

The vehicle’s permanent 4×4 drive, featuring central/front/rear lockable differentials and a power take-off equipped transfer case, enhances off-road mobility and reliability. Its independent front suspension system with a torsion bar ensures balanced handling and performance in challenging terrains.

By prioritising component commonality and modular design, IDV reduces the logistical footprint while improving flexibility. This approach allows for integrating modular superstructures, enabling the MUV 4×4 to adapt to operational scenarios, thereby maximising its suitability for different mission requirements.

BAE Systems and Iveco Defence Vehicles showcased an amphibious combat vehicle ACV at Madrid’s FEINDEF international Defence and Security exposition last month.