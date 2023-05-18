An Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) with the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division disembarks the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Navy and is a part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Source: BAE Systems

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) family of vehicles, designed through the collaboration between BAE Systems and IDV, exemplifies amphibious capabilities and is the sole fully operational amphibious combat vehicle currently in production.

The showcased ACV-P personnel variant serves as the foundation for a versatile vehicle family equipped to accommodate evolving mission requirements and integrate future technologies.

At the FEINDEF international defence and security exposition, BAE Systems and IDV celebrated the global debut of their Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV). Developed to augment the US Marine Corps expeditionary mobility capability, the ACV family of vehicles represents an advancement in amphibious warfare technology.

BAE Systems won a $256.8m Amphibious Combat Vehicles contract from US Marine Corps in March this year.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Land Vehicles Market 2023-2033” report, the Armoured personnel carriers (APC) will account for 21.4% of the market, making it the second-largest segment.

Several major APC acquisition programs are being implemented worldwide, including the US procurement of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) and the Amphibious Combat Vehicle.

“This is the first time the Amphibious Combat Vehicle has been shown outside the United States, and it is a point of pride that it is here in Spain, an important, long-term US and NATO ally,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of Amphibious programs at BAE Systems.

Designed with adaptability in mind, the ACV can readily incorporate new capabilities as technology advances. From reconnaissance and electronic warfare to anti-air capabilities and Uncrewed Aircraft Systems integration, the modular design of the ACV ensures mission versatility and future-proofing.

With a focus on maritime operations, the ACV-P is fully equipped for open-ocean deployment, capable of transporting 13 combat-ready Marines, accompanied by a three-person crew, from ship to objective and back. This remarkable vehicle empowers Marines worldwide with its ability to swiftly and efficiently traverse land and sea, ensuring they can accomplish their missions with unparalleled agility.

To cater to varying operational needs, the ACV family offers specialized variants. The ACV Command and Control variant features multiple workstations, enabling Marines to maintain situational awareness in the dynamic battlespace. On the other hand, the ACV recovery variant provides crucial on-field support, maintenance, and recovery capabilities to the entire ACV family of vehicles.

The ACV-30 variant has a stabilized, medium-calibre Remote Turret System developed by Kongsberg for enhanced lethality and protection. This turret system perfectly balances firepower and troop capacity, ensuring Marines have the necessary tools to face any challenge.

By prioritizing versatility and integration of future technologies, the ACV family of vehicles equips Marines with a reliable and adaptable platform prepared to tackle evolving mission roles on a global scale.