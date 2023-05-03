Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (centre left) speaks with officers in front of the Saab Giraffe surveillance radar from Saab. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Two contracts for eleven Giraffe 1X radars, including support, were signed by Saab and the UK Ministry of Defence on May 2, with the order’s estimated Skr264m ($25.7m) total worth of equipment already being delivered.

A lightweight, multi-mission, 3D surveillance radar, Saab’s Giraffe 1X offers operators three main capabilities: air defence target data; drone (C-UAS) detection; and Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) sense-and-warn. The Giraffe 1X is a versatile piece of technology in that it can be operated both remotely and locally, installed on a building or mast, or integrated into a suitable vehicle.

The UK possesses the biggest fleet of land-based Giraffe AMB radars, which have been operational since 2010, and a significant installed base of Saab radars with ARTHUR (also known as MAMBA in the UK) since 2004.

Giraffe 1X is mostly being purchased for use in operational settings, although the Royal Navy has also purchased one device that will be placed and tested aboard the XV Patrick Blackett. NavyX uses this ship to trial, experiment, and test new technologies and ideas.

System deliveries are already underway, and the manufacture being done in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

According to recent market research, the global land-based military radar market was valued at $4.8bn in 2019. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.71% and reach a value of $5.6bn by the year 2029. According to GlobalData’s ‘The Land-Based Military Radar Market 2019–2029’ report, the global market for land-based military radar is expected to reach a cumulative value of $54.1bn during the forecast period.

The sector’s expenditure is anticipated to be propelled by the ever-increasing demand for early threat detection and situational awareness systems. This rise is attributed to the growing territorial disputes and internal and external security threats.

The land-based military radar market is expected to experience a surge in expenditure over the forecast period due to the combination of rapid technological advancements in the radar systems industry and modernisation efforts by various armed forces worldwide.

