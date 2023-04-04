British Army trains with ICAVS(D). Credit: Elbit Systems UK.

The British Army will now benefit from Elbit Systems UK’s upgraded simulation system: the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) (ICAVS(D)).

Announced on 4 April, the British Army’s use of the company’s open architecture systems is made possible due to its ability to integrate with the Defence Virtual Simulation 2 (DVS2) software.

This is the first complex British Army training capability to be fully integrated with DVS2. The software was created by Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BIS) and it utilises VBS4, VBS Blue Image Generator and One World Terrain – three highly advanced image generating applications.

Elbit’s ICAVS(D) has been in the works since the company was contracted by the British Army on 5 November 2021. In June 2022, the British Army had also contracted BIS as a manged service provider of its DVS2 solution. Meanwhile, Elbit’s system was first applied a year later, when it was announced that the training system was used by forces as part of Exercise Cerebus 2022, which is one of Europe’s largest field army exercises.

The integration of DVS2 will enhance the image generation of the virtual training system due to the open architecture system Elbit uses to integrate DVS2.

Open architecture

“The integration of the ICAVS(D) simulator with Bohemia Interactive Simulations’ software ensures that UK service personnel can train using the most up to date technology,” Elbit Systems UK CEO, Martin Fausset stated.

“It is more important now than ever that the Armed Forces have access to the most advanced training systems available and that is achieved when industry innovates in an agile and flexible way. The open architecture of Elbit Systems UK’s combined arms virtual simulator demonstrates that,” Fausset added.

An open architecture system is an integral aspect to integrating emerging technologies. While the DVS2 solution provides next best technological advancement in image generation, Elbit’s open architecture integrates it due to the public networking facility that can enable the DVS2.

It is the team efforts of the private sector which allow the British Armed Forces to experience the most immersive training experiences from anywhere in the world.