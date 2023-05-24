The ground-based radars will provide the British military with additional sensor options to detect potential threats/ Credit: Elbit Systems UK

Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide a series of ground-based surveillance radar (GBSR) systems, manufactured and developed in the UK and Europe, to the British Armed Forces to support front line threat detection.

According to a 23 May release Elbit Systems UK will deliver 90 GBSR systems throughout 2023 and 2024, with a follow-on option of an additional 40 systems. The portable GBSR system uses digital signal processing to detect, track, and classify targets moving on or close to the ground.

The systems being delivered have been customised by Elbit Systems UK to “meet the specialist capability requirements of a joint end-user community”, the manufacturer stated. These adaptations include an optimised stabilisation unit and open architecture software upgrades to facilitate integration both with existing and future MoD systems.

The system also incorporates capture software that allows operator performance to be analysed, which will support data-driven training solutions, where applicable.

Land radar market growth

According to a 2022 GlobalData report into the global military radar market, the sector was anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%, growing from $10.2bn in 2022 to $12.9bn by 2032.

The cumulative market for global expenditure on military radar was valued at $134.3bn from 2022-2032 and consists of three categories: air radar, land radar and maritime radar. The market was forecast to be dominated by the air radar segment, which accounted for 45% of the market, followed by the land radar segment with 32.1% share.

Among geographic segments, North America was projected to dominate the sector with a share of 41.4%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with shares of 24.1% and 22%, respectively.

An earlier 2019 report by GlobalData on the military land radar sector valued the market at $4.8bn in 2019, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.71% to valued $5.6bn by 2029. The cumulative market for global expenditure on land-based military radar was projected to value US$54.1bn over the forecast period.

The global land-based military radar market includes four segments on the basis of functions which includes air-defence radar, ground and coastal surveillance radar, counter-battery radar and auxiliary radar. Air-defence radar was anticipated to account for the largest share of 51.8%, followed by ground and coastal surveillance radar, counter-battery radar and auxiliary radar with shares of 26.8%, 18.1% and 3.3% respectively over the forecast period.

Europe accounted for 10.8% of market, primarily driven by Russia, UK, the Netherlands, and France.