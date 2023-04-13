EDGE Group signs MoU with Brazil’s SIATT at the LADSE 2023 exhibition. Credit: EDGE.

UAE defence technology conglomerate EDGE Group makes a move in the smart weapons domain as they sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian specialist, SAVITT on 13 April 2023.

Signed during the Latin American Defence and Security Exhibition (LADSE) 2023, the MoU provides a framework for the two companies to combine their expertise and explore potential collaboration opportunities to enhance technologies and capabilities in the UAE and Brazilian markets.

This follows another MoU signed on 12 April between EDGE Group and Condor, a leader in non-lethal technologies. This MoU is a strategic deal designed to combine the companies’ capabilities and to assess the viability and feasibility of jointly identifying and implementing business opportunities across the UAE and Brazil.

Increased interest in the Brazilian market

EDGE Group’s series of deals demonstrates a desire to foray into the Brazilian market, which has seen some recent activity.

Another Brazilian aerospace firm, Embraer, has also signed an MoU with Saab, the original equipment manufacturer for the Gripen combat aircraft family. This deal is designed to strengthen collaboration in several domains, including engineering and business development opportunities for the C-390 transport aircraft and future Gripen fighters.

Among EDGE Group’s previous acquisitions is Milrem Robotics, an Estonian military robotics manufacturer. On 11 April, this subsidiary also announced its new interest in the Latin America market, where the company will introduce its combat and firefighting unmanned ground vehicles.