The Oshkosh Defence’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle ready for deployment. Source: Oshkosh Defence

According to the State Department, the Slovakian government is set to acquire M1278A1/A2 heavy gun carriers joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs) from the United States for an estimated $250m.

The purchase will include 192 JLTVs, as well as related equipment and services such as M153 common remote weapons stations (CROWS) with display and control panels (DCP), M2 quick change barrels (QCB) .50 calibre machine guns, and AN/VAS-5B(V)2 driver’s vision enhancers (DVE), among others.

The acquisition is part of Slovakia’s goal to develop a capable, twenty-first-century military that can effectively contribute to NATO operations. The proposed sale will also enable the divestiture of Russian-produced equipment.

Oshkosh Corporation and Oshkosh Defense, LLC, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, will manufacture the JLTVs. The deal will include technical assistance, training, and other related elements of logistics and program support.

Slovakia also procured BAE Systems’ CV90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicle last year to support the Slovak Army. Slovakia and Finland also agreed with Patria on AMVxp 8×8 vehicles to purchase 76 armoured combat vehicles (ACV) from Patria in the same year.

The global military land vehicles market, valued at $20.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

It is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2033 and cumulatively value $291.5 billion over the forecast period, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Land Vehicles Market Forecast 2023-2033” report.

The approval of the possible Foreign Military Sale demonstrates the US government’s commitment to supporting allies in the region and advancing security in the face of evolving threats.

The JLTV procurement is expected to be a significant milestone in Slovakia’s military modernisation efforts and a significant step towards achieving its national defence needs.

Other European nations to have requested the sale of heavy gun carrier JLTVS from the US include Romania and Lithuania. Brazil is a noticeable country to have procured the vehicles outside of Europe.