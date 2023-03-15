Oshkosh L-ATV (configured as JLTV) with the M153 CROWS II remote weapon station mounting and improved M2A1 .50 calibre Browning heavy machine gun. Credit: William Kapinski/Oshkosh Defense/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of M1278A1 heavy gun carrier vehicles to Romania.

The sale has already been approved by the US State Department.

The estimated $104m FMS package will see the delivery of an additional 95 M1278A1 heavy gun carrier Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), along with related equipment and support, to Romania.

The newly requested JLTVs will be added to the initial FMS case, in which the Romanian government is also procuring 34 heavy guns carrier JLTVs. This case is valued at $43.73m.

According to the DSCA, the sale of additional JLTVs has been announced as a separate notification because the new package exceeds the total case value notification threshold.

This brings the consolidated number of M1278A1 heavy gun carrier deliveries to 129.

In addition, the FMS tranche comprises Defence Advanced GPS Receivers (DAGRs), DAGR integration kits, exportable power kits, power expansion kits, VRC-104 and VRC-114 radio kits, network switch ports, combat bumper kits, RF7800i intercom kits, baseline integration kits, silent watch energy storage, winch kits, flat tow kits, spare tire kits, run flat kits, and other basic issue items.

It also includes associated commander supply display units, M1114 turret ring hatches, improved turret drive systems, a two-year contractor spare parts package, total package fielding, technical assistance, publications/manuals, and other logistics support.

Oshkosh Corporation, Oshkosh, in Wisconsin, and Oshkosh Defense will be the prime contractors for the FMS.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “The proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries, and enhance its participation in Nato operations.”