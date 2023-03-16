A Canadian Army C2 variant of the Leopard 1A5 turret mounted on a Leopard 1A3 chassis. Credit: Flickr(Creative Commons).

The Canadian Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced the donation of additional military equipment and weapon systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The announcement was made by Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand during the tenth Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, held virtually on 15 March.

The new tranche of defence articles will include a total of 12 air defence missiles, that can be used with the air defence systems deployed in Ukraine, and nearly 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition.

It will be delivered from the existing Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) inventory.

In addition, Canada will provide over 1,800 rounds of 105mm tank training ammunition to Ukraine, which can be used with the Leopard 1 main battle tanks (MBTs) that have already been donated by several nations, including Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Anand said: “We are strengthening our collaboration with our allies and partners and are continuing to respond to Ukraine’s military needs with comprehensive military aid. We will continue to do whatever it takes to safeguard freedom, democracy, and the rules-based international order.”

During the UDCG meeting, Anand also revealed that in February, the CAF started transferring four additional Leopard 2 MBTs that were previously announced as part of a previous military aid package for Ukraine.

So far, the country has confirmed it will provide a total of eight Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine.

The initial four MBTs, announced in January this year, have already been delivered to Poland, where a team of CAF personnel is training the Ukrainian troops on how to operate the tanks.

Eight MBTs, along with other ammunition, ancillary equipment, and armoured recovery vehicles announced earlier by the Canadian MND, are anticipated to reach Ukraine in the next few weeks.