A Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier deploys on to the battlefield during a live fire exercise. Credit: NATO photo/SSgt Ian Houlding GBR Army/Flickr(Creative Commons).

The Canadian Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced that it will provide a total of 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers (APC) to support the Ukrainian forces.

The announcement was made during Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on 18 January, where she also met her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

Anand confirmed that, in response to a request made by Ukraine, Canada will place an order for 200 Senator platforms with the Mississauga, Ontario-based company Roshel for an approximate value of $66.66m (C$90m).

Last week, Canada also committed to purchasing a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from the US to donate to Ukraine.

Together, the new military assistance package includes 200 Senator SPCs, an NASAMS, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, a combination of eight commercial pattern armoured vehicles, small arms, M777 howitzers, and associated ammunition.

The latest package is being provided as part of the country’s $740.70m (C$1bn) military assistance initiative, which has been underway since February last year.

In addition, the Senator APC and NASAMS donation marks the ‘full allocation’ of the additional $370.35m (C$500m) aid announced in November 2022.

Apart from Canada, Latvia has also revealed a new tranche of military equipment and defence systems for Ukraine.

The new package was announced after Latvian Defence Minister Ināra Mūrniece’s visit to Kijiva, Ukraine, last week, where she met Reznikov.

Mūrniece said: “In the near future, we will be sending new shipments of military support to Ukraine, Stinger air defence missiles, helicopters, ammunition-gun machine guns, and uncrewed aerial vehicles.”

On 18 January, Mūrniece also met Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak in Warsaw and discussed their plans to boost ‘the number of learners and areas of training’ for Ukraine this year.